Princess Eugenie's new official name revealed following royal wedding The royal tied the knot in Windsor back in October

Following her beautiful autumn wedding to Jack Brooksbank last year, Princess Eugenie has now been given an official new name. In recent days, Court Circular has referred to the royal as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank". The 29-year-old was previously called either Princess Eugenie or Princess Eugenie of York. Both Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 12 October. The couple first met during a Verbier skiing vacation over eight years ago, and have been inseparable ever since.

Princess Eugenie married Jack in October

Last year, Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years," she shared on the BBC. "It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." The royal added: "I was over the moon, crying."

Since the nuptials, the 29-year-old has been hard at work and has taken part in various engagements. Most recently, she was seen handing out the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award presentations in Buckingham Palace. On Saturday, Eugenie joined the entire York family to watch her dad, Prince Andrew, undertake his formal duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at Buckingham Palace. The following day, the royal shared a series of pictures alongside a caption, which read: "Today, the Yorks were really proud of Papa @hrhthedukeofyork as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards. He reviewed the parade and took the salute at the Colonel's Review. The Grenadier Guards will troop their colour next week in front of their colonel-in-chief, Her Majesty The Queen."

