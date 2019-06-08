Kate Middleton and Prince William's housekeeper receives special honour from the Queen She has been with Cambridge's since 2013…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's housekeeper has received a very special honour from the Queen. Antonella Fresolone, who has worked with Kate and William since 2013, has been awarded an Honorary Royal Victorian (silver) Medal in The Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her personal services to the monarch.

Antonella works at William and Kate’s Kensington Palace home looking after the domestic arrangements for the apartment. Unlike most honours in the list, Royal Victorian Orders are chosen at the Queen's discretion and are awarded independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family with dedication. Antonella, who is originally from Italy, took up her position with William and Kate in 2013, shortly before Prince George's birth. Prior to this she was one of the Queen’s senior housemaids and has worked for the royal family for over a decade.

Antonella has been with the family since before Prince George's birth

Antonella is famed for her strong work ethic and dedication to the royal family. Upon taking up her new position with William and Kate, a royal insider told HELLO! "Antonella is renowned for being very hard working. She is extremely dedicated and fully intends for this job to become her whole life. The Queen will have given it her blessing. She does not like to stop people progressing through the ranks and will be happy that William and Kate have someone they can trust."

Also recognised in the 2019 Birthday Honours is Clive Alderton, Principal Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who is made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Orders. Clive, a former ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, is serving his second stint working for Charles and Camilla after leaving his position in 2012. He recently returned to Clarence House to take up his current role and is being honoured for the service he has given to the monarchy.

