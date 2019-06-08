Prince Louis perfects his royal wave as he makes Trooping the Colour debut Louis joined his big brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis has attended his very first Trooping the Colour - and appears to have already mastered the royal wave! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child joined the royal family in celebrating the Queen's official birthday on Saturday. Louis made his first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacular RAF flypast. Kate doted on her baby boy, bouncing him up and down in her arms as he waved excitedly to the crowds and up to the skies, before handing him to Prince William.

Louis had been spotted earlier that day, peering out of a window to watch his parents and the rest of the royal family return to the palace following the carriage procession along the Mall. The tiny tot, in white and blue, sweetly coordinated with his sister Princess Charlotte, four, and his brother Prince George, five.

Prince Louis has mastered the royal wave!

Louis was expected to make his debut at Trooping this year, judging by his age. The royal is almost 15 months old; Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016. George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

The royals were out in full force to celebrate the Queen's official birthday on Saturday. Kate rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was taking a break from her maternity leave with Archie to attend the special celebrations.

Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were just some of the other royals who celebrated the Queen's birthday.

