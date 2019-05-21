Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance at the Queen's garden party Kate looked beautiful

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Kate looked stunning in a pink Alexander McQueen coatdress and a matching Juliette Botterill hat to protect her face from the sun's strong rays. Finishing off her look, she added nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a clutch by Loeffler Randall.

VIDEO: Kate curtseys for the Queen

Kate was joined by husband Prince William at the Queen's annual garden party, which sees around 8,000 people descend on Buckingham Palace for the lavish soiree. William stuck to the dress code – men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits while women are invited to wear a "day dress, usually with hats or fascinators" – by wearing morning dress and carried his top hat and an umbrella.

Kate and William stuck to the dress code

Each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to Her Majesty's London residence as a way of thanking them for their service to the community. At each party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed!

Different members of the royal family attend the four parties held over the course of the summer. At the start of every event, the national anthem is played after which the royals typically walk down different 'lanes' so that they can speak to as many people as possible.

The Queen at her annual garden party

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles attended the first garden party of the year last week. Camilla opted for a very chic white dress by Bruce Oldfield which featured a pleated top and large buttons down the front. The 71-year-old topped off her look with a large feathered fascinator by Philip Treacy and a choker of pearls, alongside some very elegant pearl drop earrings. Camilla and Charles were also joined by Princess Anne, who looked lovely in a duck egg blue skirt and jacket combo.

