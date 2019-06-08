Princess Charlotte changed her hairstyle twice during Trooping the Colour – did you notice? Both styles looked adorable

Princess Charlotte looked adorable as she matched her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, in white and blue outfits for their day out at Trooping the Colour – the Queen's official birthday. But it appears there was one aspect that she wasn't quite happy with for the celebrations – her hair! The four-year-old was spotted alongside George and Louis gazing out of the window at Buckingham Palace with her hair pulled back off her face, sporting a cute blue bow which sat neatly on the top of her head.

What was wrong with the bow?

However, when it came to joining members of the royal family on the balcony to watch the RAF flypast, Charlotte had a completely different hairstyle. The blue bow was nowhere to be seen and instead, the young princess had a middle parting and was sporting a pretty half-up 'do, with the rest of her golden locks falling loosely down her back. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be a fan of Charlotte's new hairstyle as there were some sweet moments when Kate was caught playing with her daughter's hair as they stood on the balcony.

So cute!

Meanwhile, blue was the colour scheme of the day for the children, with Charlotte looking so pretty in a floral dress. Prince George wore a £45 white and blue shirt for the occasion - from one of Kate's favourite brands Amaia Kids - while little Louis was adorable in a blue and white outfit once worn by his dad Prince William and his uncle, Prince Harry – who wore the same outfit to his second Trooping appearance in 1986. As usual, the royal children behaved impeccably for the crowds, smiling and waving from their viewpoint. And did you notice that the choice of blue matched perfectly to dad William's military sash, too?

The royals were out in full force to celebrate the Queen's official birthday on Saturday. Kate rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was taking a break from her maternity leave with Archie to attend the special celebrations.

