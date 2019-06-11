Prince Harry returns to his former London home for a special reason – whilst Meghan and Archie stay behind in Windsor The Duke has a very busy day ahead!

Prince Harry returned to Kensington Palace, his former London home, on Tuesday for a very special meeting. The new dad held an audience with the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Whilst new mum Meghan continues her maternity leave with Archie Harrison at their new Windsor home, Harry headed to the capital to greet Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Their meeting comes three years after Harry carried out an official tour to the south-east Asian country. The Duke travelled to regions affected by the devastating 2015 earthquake, and also trekked in the foothills of the Himalayas, spending the night with a Nepalese family in their home.

A picture was released of the unannounced engagement, showing Prince Harry shaking hands with Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. Behind them, eagle-eyed royal fans could see a lovely black and white picture of the royal posing with his brother Prince William.

Harry's meeting comes just days after he and Meghan joined the rest of the family at Trooping the Colour to mark Her Majesty's birthday.

Saturday's royal event marked the first time Meghan and Harry stepped out together in public since introducing baby Archie in an official photocall. Meghan's public appearance was a rare move as the 37-year-old is on maternity leave until at least the end of summer. HELLO! understands that Meghan was keen to be part of the big family event to honour the monarch. A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duchess is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment, with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance. The Queen’s birthday celebration is a family event."