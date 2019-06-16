Princess Eugenie shares gorgeous new wedding photo in Father's Day tribute to Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her father, Prince Andrew, with a beautiful behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding day that fans haven't seen before. The 29-year old princess, who often posts throwback photos on her Instagram account, shared the special snap on Sunday in honour of Father's Day.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie celebrates special milestone with Jack Brooksbank

Prince Andrew played a big part in her wedding day

It shows her and her dad embracing, and Prince Andrew's face lighting up with a smile at the sight of his daughter in her wedding dress. The ivory design was created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of the British design house Peter Pilotto to Eugenie's exact specifications, including a low cut back to show off the scar the princess has from the scoliosis surgery she underwent at the age of 12.

The special moment took place at Princess Eugenie's October 2018 wedding

Eugenie captioned the photo: "Happy Father's Day to all fathers and of course to my Pups. Thank you for many years of happiness and for this special moment on 12th October 2018." She also tagged her father's account, @hrhthedukeofyork, to be sure he would see it.

Like her sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has always been close to both her dad and her mum, Sarah Ferguson, and takes pleasure in sharing photos from her family album on special occasions.

Eugenie likes to share behind-the-scenes family moments with her fans

Eugenie married her husband Jack Brooksbank, a businessman, after being together for seven years and this year he was honoured with an invitation to join her at Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping of the Colour celebration for the first time.

Their wedding ceremony took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place that her cousin, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May of 2018, although it was a bit more of an intimate affair.

RELATED: Prince Harry shares gorgeous new photo of baby Archie to celebrate Father's Day

Harry and Meghan celebrated their first Father's Day with baby Archie Harrison on Sunday, and their official Instagram account also featured a special snap for the occasion: a previously unseen photo of Prince Harry cradling the little boy, who is grabbing his dad's finger and fixing his eyes on the camera.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.