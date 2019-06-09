Princess Eugenie celebrates special milestone with Jack Brooksbank This is lovely!

On Saturday, many members of the royal family gathered to Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations. And after the event, Princess Eugenie took reflected on the day. This year, it was extra-special for the royal, because she was joined for the first time by her husband Jack Brooksbank. Jack rode in a carriage with his wife and sister-in-law, Princess Beatrice, and also stood on the balcony to watch the flyover. Eugenie shared a number of pictures from the day on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "What a special day to celebrate a Birthday. Happy Birthday Your Majesty! Today was Trooping the Colour. A celebration that has marked the official birthday of the sovereign for over 260 years. This is Granny's 69th time and Jack and I were honoured to be able to celebrate together for the first time."

Jack was with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in the carriage

It was also a special day Eugenie's dad, as Prince Andrew took up his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. It was a particularly proud moment for the Queen's son, who shared a lengthy message on his own Instagram account to write to the grenadiers taking part in the Trooping the Colour parade.

MORE: How Kate reacte when Prince Louis sucked his thumb at Trooping the Colour

Watch the highlights from Trooping the Colour

He wrote: "To all on parade today I wish to send you my congratulations on an outstanding Queen's Birthday Parade. Last week I had the privilege of being your reviewing officer and that was magnificent; but this parade surpassed that. Your march past in both slow and quick time were faultless. You had to overcome some testing conditions in the wind and you did it in superlative style, panache and discipline. I know Her Majesty was brimming with pride at her Grenadiers and I couldn't be more proud to be your Colonel. Thank you for all the work you have put in to making today's parade one we will always remember. Colonel Andrew."

Jack made his balcony debut with wife Princess Eugenie

READ: Why Mike and Zara Tindall didn't attend Trooping the Colour

It's been an incredible few months for the York family. In October, Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in front of the royal family and many of their famous friends at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the very place that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had got married in back in May, and most recently, where Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston said 'I do' last month. Since marrying Jack, Eugenie has been given a new official name – which was revealed last week on Court Circular. The website referred to the royal as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank." The 29-year-old was previously called either Princess Eugenie or Princess Eugenie of York.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.