Prince Harry shares gorgeous new photo of baby Archie to celebrate Father's Day It's his first Father's Day as a dad

The Duke of Sussex thrilled fans on Sunday after releasing a new photo of his son Archie Harrison to celebrate Father's Day. The picture was uploaded on Harry and Meghan's official Instagram account and showed a tiny Archie clutching his dad's hand and peeking out at the camera as Prince Harry holds him in a loving embrace. The caption reads: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

Prince Harry is marking his first Father's Day as a dad and is expected to celebrate privately at home in Windsor. There's no doubt that he and Meghan have special plans for the milestone with their son Archie, who is almost six weeks old.

Harry shared this gorgeous photo of baby Archie

On US Mother's Day in May, the royals marked the day in private, although they did share a beautiful close-up photo of Archie's tiny feet on Instagram. "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you," the caption read.

MORE: Royal style: The 10 best outfits of the week

"Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex." The caption concluded with a poignant quote from Lands by author Nayyirah Waheed. "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived," it read.

Archie was born on 6 May

Harry and Meghan had sweetly paid tribute to Princess Diana by mentioning mothers "lost but forever remembered". The Instagram snap also featured forget-me-nots in the background, which were Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

MORE: Take a peek inside Prince Charles' Highgrove gardens

Father's Day comes shortly after it was revealed that the Sussexes have hired a royal nanny to help with their baby. While the couple are hoping to keep personal details of their member of staff private, HarpersBAZAAR.com revealed that the British-born female nanny recently started her job at Frogmore Cottage. She does not live at the royal residence and does not work weekends. HELLO! understands that the royal nanny will accompany Harry and Meghan on their upcoming tour of Africa in October and care for Archie while his parents are attending engagements without him.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.