Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte play starring roles at Trooping the Colour? Fingers crossed!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join the royal family in celebrating the Queen's official birthday next weekend, but will this year's Trooping the Colour be extra special for the tiny Cambridges? It's possible that Prince William and Kate's elder children will make their debut in the carriage procession along the Mall, riding with their mum.

William was four years old, just days shy of celebrating his fifth birthday, when he took part in his first carriage procession in 1987. The little boy, who looked adorable in a pale blue coat, rode with his mum Princess Diana and the Queen Mother. Prince Harry was also four when he made his carriage debut, joining his big brother William, Princess Diana and the Queen Mother.

Prince William made his carriage debut when he was four years old

Given their ages, it's likely that George, who turns six in July, and four-year-old Charlotte will make their debut this year. They would share a carriage with Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall, who normally ride together as their husbands Prince William and Prince Charles participate on horseback. George and Charlotte have attended Trooping the Colour before, but only appeared in the second half of the celebrations to watch the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

This year, Prince Louis may also make his debut at Trooping. Although the one-year-old will be too young to ride in the procession, he is expected to join the royal family on the balcony. Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016 while Prince George was nearly two. The Duchess of Sussex may also take a break from her maternity leave with baby Archie to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Harry was also four when he rode in a carriage for the first time

Trooping the Colour is marked every year by the royal family and is the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday. The ceremony involves a military parade and is the chance for Her Majesty to inspect her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London. More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands.

