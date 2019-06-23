Peter and Autumn Phillips have fun taking selfies at Royal Ascot They are so down-to-earth!

Peter and Autumn Phillips certainly know how to have a good time! The down-to-earth royal couple were pictured taking selfies on day five of Royal Ascot on Saturday, which were posted on Nicky Malone PR's Instagram page. In the photos, Peter looked smart in a top hat and suit, while Autumn looked stylish dressed in a Claire Mischevani jumpsuit. The piece featured flare trousers and three quarter length sleeves, and cinched in at the waist with a tie belt. The royal teamed her look with a co-ordinating Sally Ann hat. Autumn is the second member of the royal family to have worn a jumpsuit to the races this year. On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex turned up in a stylish Emilia Wickstead number.

Peter and Autumn Phillips posed for a selfie together at Royal Ascot

Autumn also attended Royal Ascot on Thursday for Ladies' Day, and looked elegant in another Claire Mischevani dress, which was emblazoned with pink flowers. The ensemble was teamed with a matching hat and cream heels. Peter joined his wife for the occasion, and was once again dressed in a smart suit and top hat. The pair were at the event with other members of the royal family, including Peter's sister Zara Tindall, who rode in the carriage with Autumn. Other royals present included Princess Eugenie. Like many members of the royal family,

Autumn instigated a selfie at the race

Autumn and Peter adore sports events and are regulars at Royal Ascot. The couple are also seen at horse trials, and they often go with their daughters Savannah, eight, and Isla, seven, along with Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena.

It looked like they were having a lot of fun!

Autumn and Peter are also close with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children get on well with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Savannah has been pictured on a number of occasions at recent royal events keeping her younger cousins entertained. At last year's Trooping the Colour, Savannah memorably kept George in line by telling him to be quiet while on the balcony.

