Kate Middleton reveals details of secret holiday she took her children on

Being a royal means that every move you make is watched, but the Duchess of Cambridge has proved that they still manage to do a lot of things away from the public eye. On Tuesday during a walkabout in the market square of Keswick, Cumbria, Kate revealed to the crowds that she and Prince William had taken their children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on a holiday to the Lake District during the recent half term break. One wellwisher disclosed: "She said that it was raining a lot and was a long way from their home in Norfolk, but they love it here." Schoolboy Jack Mumberson, 11, added: "She said that her children love coming here and walking in the fells. She told us how nice the Lake District was and how lucky we were to live so close to the mountains."

Prince William and Kate took their children to the Lake District over half term

It comes as no surprise that Kate and William chose to take their children to the Lake District. The pair are both fond of being in the outdoors, and often speak about the importance of young people spending time playing in the fresh air and being with nature. This passion even inspired the Duchess' Chelsea Flower Show garden – Back to Nature. Kate has also previously revealed that she prefers nothing more than spending time outside with her children, with their favourite activities including playing games and going on nature hunts.

Kate and William went back to the Lakes on Tuesday

The Cambridge family tend to spend the majority of the school holidays at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. A no-fly zone was enforced over the property shortly after George's birth in 2013, and William and Kate also had a row of trees planted along their driveway to give them more privacy. The mansion has been the setting for a number of family occasions, including George's second birthday and amateur photographer Kate's photoshoot for George and Charlotte's first official portrait. Kate had initially raised Charlotte and George at Anmer Hall, which boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts, vast gardens and ten bedrooms.

While at their country house, the family enjoy spending time away from the public eye, and lead as normal a life as possible. William and George have even been known to help unpack the Waitrose food shop which they get delivered to the house.

