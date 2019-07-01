Kate Middleton adds special feature for Prince George in new garden This is too cute!

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that Prince George was the driving force behind a special feature that has been added to her new garden at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. During her surprise visit on Monday, Kate told Jake Catling, director of the Landscaping Consultants, that George had requested a path in the outside space. He said: "We made the stepping stones because Prince George wanted them. The kids loved jumping across it and it was down to Kate we got that in." The Duchess and the garden were a huge hit with the group of children who she had invited from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children's Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be.

Kate Middleton's garden had a special feature for Prince George

During the afternoon, Kate took the children on a treasure hunt around the garden, and they also enjoyed a picnic. The mother-of-three also told the youngsters that Princess Charlotte had helped her find the pine cones that had been hidden around the garden as part of the treasure hunt. While her children were not present at the garden, it is likely that they will go and visit it in private. Kate visited the site last Tuesday to help with the planting, and Jake added that she had been very "hands on" with the work. "She was very hands on, it was fantastic. She came and did lots of planting and directing everyone around and got involved in the mulching," he said.

MORE: All the best pictures of Kate Middleton's visit to her Hampton Court Palace garden

Prince George rated his mum's garden 20 out of 10 at the Chelsea Flower Show

Kate – as ever – took time talking to her guests on Monday, and was especially kind to a shy schoolgirl named Khareesha James. After spotting that the eight-year-old was feeling nervous, Kate took her into a fabric-covered den for a private chat and told her that she likes to hide in them when she is feeling shy. Her mum Sophia Dowd told HELLO!: "Khareesha is very shy – she doesn’t talk too much to people – and she (Kate) took her over to speak to her. She was really nice with her."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show sweet photo of Archie's jacket

Inspired by the garden at RHS Chelsea last month, the new design at Hampton Court Palace is double the size and has several, playful new features. They include a pond to paddle in, a hidden burrow inspired by a Badger’s Sett, and a rolling hill planted with a bee-friendly wildflower meadow, featuring buttercup, ox-eye daisy, red clover and common spotted orchids. As well as the waterfall, rustic dens and the hollow log from the original garden, much of the original garden has been transferred – including branches and moss collected by the Cambridge children.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.