Royal cuties: George, Charlotte and Louis rush to welcome William and Kate off helicopter The kids were so eager to see mum and dad

What a welcome! They may be future heirs to the throne, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are just like other children when mum and dad have to head off for important work meetings – they can’t wait to get them home.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed off to Cumbria to highlight the resilience and spirit of farming communities in the Lake District. Keswick, where they started their visit, is over 300 miles away from Kensington Palace where the family live during term time. And judging by a video posted on Instagram by a fan site, the working parents were determined to get back to their children as quickly as possible, travelling by helicopter.

MORE: Prince William's best quotes about fatherhood

William and Kate enjoyed their time in Cumbria

A royal enthusiast, who was in Kensington Gardens as the couple's helicopter landed, spotted William and Kate emerging from the chopper and walking towards the palace gates together. On the other side of the gates was the cutest sight!

Charlotte and Louis have been perfecting their waves lately

The couple’s children were dashing outside, presumably having heard the helicopter landing, to be the perfect welcoming committee for mum and dad, no doubt full of stories of their days at school, nursery and home with their nanny.

MORE: Best pictures of the pair's day in Cumbria

It was a very sweet ending to an important day for the royal couple, who packed a lot into their time in Cumbria. William and Kate were royal guests of honour at a celebration to recognise the contribution of individuals and local organisations in supporting communities and families across Cumbria. They met volunteers from a range of services, including community first responders, young people trained as mental health first aiders and the local mountain rescue service. They even headed to a local farm where they tried their hand at sheep shearing!