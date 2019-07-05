Meghan Markle's friends fly in to London for Archie's christening - find out who Little Archie will be christened on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be surrounded by a small group of family and close friends at the christening of their son, Archie Harrison, on Saturday. Although details of the special day remain private, including the names of the godparents, it seems Meghan will be joined by a few of her closest confidantes from overseas. Her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, has dropped a major hint that she is en route to the UK after sharing a post on Instagram, stating how much she will miss her children.

Meghan and Jessica go way back

"I won't be back with my family for a while so this ends the Instagram session of mum losing her [poop-emoji]," the Canadian stylist wrote in the caption on Thursday. Her followers immediately commented, asking whether she is flying to Windsor for Archie's christening. "I hope you're going where I think you might be going!! Love love love," said one fan, while another remarked: "Can't wait to see what you and Meghan have decided to wear for the day!!!" A third post read: "Have fun over the pond… enjoy."

Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis with Meghan at Wimbledon

Other friends who are by Meghan's side include her university friends, London-based Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, who co-hosted the New York baby shower. The two pals joined the Duchess at Wimbledon on Thursday to support their friend, Serena Williams. Although there will be fewer than 25 people at the intimate gathering, Prince Harry and Meghan have made sure to invite their closest family, with proud grandfather, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the guest list.

Meghan and Harry's first child will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who has christened senior royals including Prince Charles and Prince William, as well as Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018. The Archbishop also christened and confirmed the Duchess of Sussex last year ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

