Kate Middleton and Prince William's children are officially on holiday - details

Prince George is officially ready for summer! The five-year-old, who turns six on 22 July, will start his summer holidays on Friday, completing his second year of 'big school'. The young royal will finish his term at Thomas's Battersea and will be out of classes until September. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no doubt have a lot of fun activities planned to keep their children occupied this summer, including George's sixth birthday later this month.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte start their summer holidays this week

Elsewhere, George's little sister, Princess Charlotte, attended her last day at nursery on Wednesday. The four-year-old royal will no doubt make the most of her time off as she prepares to join her big brother at school in September. Charlotte has been a pupil at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington since January 2018.

It is likely that George and Charlotte as well as their little brother, Prince Louis, will spend some time in Windsor this weekend. Their parents will be attending their cousin Archie Harrison's christening, which will take place this Saturday at Windsor Castle. While Prince William and Kate are yet to officially start their summer vacation, the royal children may also spend some time with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton in Berkshire.

Later this month, Prince William and Kate will make sure they pull out all the stops of George's sixth birthday. The Cambridges usually celebrate family milestones in private, and it's expected that George will have a low-key birthday party with his friends and cousins at home. The family may also choose to go on holiday abroad or opt for a staycation. After all, George and Charlotte do not have to return to school until September.

