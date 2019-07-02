Kate Middleton faces emotional milestone with Princess Charlotte: all the details The little royal is preparing for her last day at nursery

It's a momentous week for Kate Middleton and her young daughter, Princess Charlotte. On Wednesday, the four-year-old royal will attend her last day at nursery, as she prepares to join big brother Prince George at school in September. Charlotte has been a pupil at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington since January 2018. Proud mum Kate released photos of her daughter on her very first day, as she posed on the steps at Kensington Palace – and will no doubt follow suit when Charlotte joins George at Thomas's Battersea in two months' time.

Princess Charlotte pictured on her first day at Willcocks Nursery in January 2018

Charlotte has certainly enjoyed her time at Willcocks, taking part in a number of activities during her time there, including pottery, poetry, singing and cooking. It's also thought she starred in her very first nativity play, and celebrated her birthday on 2 May with a cake for the whole class. The £14,500-a-year nursery is owned and run by the Headmistress, Lavinia Taylor and, according to the website, is a "traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners".

In May this year, Kensington Palace confirmed that Charlotte will be joining Prince George at Thomas's Battersea when the new school year begins on 5 September. Following the announcement, Simon O'Malley, headteacher of Thomas’s Battersea, said: “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Charlotte will join big brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in September

It will be a big transition for Princess Charlotte, but she will no doubt excel within the school community. Not only will she have her brother on hand for support and guidance, but Charlotte has emerged as a confident little girl, as made evident by her self-assured public appearances. The Princess was last seen at the Trooping the Colour in June, and delighted the crowds as she happily waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, stood alongside George, her parents William and Kate, and younger brother Prince Louis.

Just like George, Princess Charlotte will have a brand new uniform to wear on her first day at school. Her winter attire will include a navy jacket and cardigan, a red polo neck top, a navy pinafore and red tights. Once the summer term begins, she will change to a gingham pinafore, white blouse and plain white ankle socks. Of course, royal fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of Charlotte in her uniform as she heads off for the start of the new school year, in keeping with Kate's tradition of sharing landmark family photographs.

The Princess will have a new uniform to wear on her first day at school

Proud mum Kate has already revealed Charlotte's excitement at starting at Thomas's Battersea, speaking about the upcoming milestone while on a royal engagement in the Lake District in June. "She said Charlotte was looking forward to school," fellow mum Helen Jones told HELLO!. "She was very friendly." But for now, the young royal can look forward to nine weeks of holiday before she embarks on the next exciting chapter.

