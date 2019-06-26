Prince William reveals his worries for his three children The Duke paid a visit to LGBT charity Albert Kennedy Trust

The Duke of Cambridge has voiced his concern for his three children at an LGBT charity engagement on Wednesday. Speaking to Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) at their London base, the 37-year-old did, however, reveal he would be "absolutely fine by me" if in the future Prince George, Princess Charlotte and/or Prince Louis came out as gay or lesbian. When quizzed about his views on his children and their sexuality, the royal confessed a number of parents had asked him the same question.

Prince William at the London base of Albert Kennedy Trust

"Do you know what, I've been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well," he replied. "I think you really don't start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think - obviously absolutely fine by me." The Duke went on to say: "The one thing I'd be worried about is how they - particularly the roles my children fill - is how that is going to be interpreted and seen." Prince William explained how he and his wife Kate have previously talked about the topic. "So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared," he said.

MORE: Kate Middleton's Chelsea Flower Show garden gets a new home - and you can visit!

The royal shares three children with wife Kate

Voicing his concerns on how society would react, William added "I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you've got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process. It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them."

GALLERY: Royals and their lookalike relatives

AKT is an LGBT charity dedicated to helping young people made homeless because of their sexual orientation. Tim Sigsworth, the AKT's chief executive, said William's comments would make a "massive difference" and would send "a message that we need to support, and we need to empower LGBT people". The Duke also expressed his shock at the recent bus attack on a lesbian couple saying: "I was really appalled by that attack."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.