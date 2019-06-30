Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi holds second wedding ceremony - see pics Another beautiful dress!

There's been another sensational royal wedding this weekend, this one in the South of France. On Saturday, Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam, a film producer, held a religious service at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon outside St. Remy de Provence followed by a private reception. The bride wore a delicate white ruffled front dress believed to be created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

The happy couple held their second ceremony in Provence Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

It's the second wedding for the couple, who had a civil ceremony on June 1 at Monaco's Prince's Palace with a reception at luxury hotel Villa la Vigie, where guests enjoyed a gala dinner. The bride wore a stone coloured scalloped edge brocade dress by Saint Laurent, for whom she modelled in their 2018 campaign. She also added her grandmother's Cartier diamond necklace – a wedding gift from Prince Rainier when they tied the knot in 1956. Tragically, Princess Grace died in 1982, four years before Charlotte was born.

Charlotte, 32, does not have the title "Princess" but is 11th in the line of succession to Monaco's throne. She and Dimitri, who is 37, have been together since December 2016 and got engaged on a family ski trip in March 2018. They have a son together, Balthazar, who was born in October 2018. She shares an older son, Raphael, 5, with actor Gad Elmaleh, while Dimitri has a seven-year-old daughter, Darya, from his previous marriage.

Charlotte and Dmitri began dating in late 2016 Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

Guests on Saturday included Charlotte’s uncle, Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, her brothers Andrea and Pierre, sister Alexandra and the groom’s mother, Carole Bouquet, a renowned French actress and model who starred in James Bond film For Your Eyes Only in 1981 and the Netflix series La Mante in 2017.

Holding the second ceremony in Provence is Charlotte's moving tribute to her mother, who moved her children to the region after the death of their father Stefano when Charlotte was just four.

