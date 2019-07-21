How Prince George will be celebrating his birthday with his family Lucky George!

It doesn't feel like any time at all that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first-born child, but in a blink of an eye Prince George is all grown up, and is celebrating his sixth birthday on Monday. And to mark the special occasion, his doting parents will no doubt pull out all the stops to ensure that he has a day to remember. The little boy will be spending his birthday with his parents, and younger siblings Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, in Mustique, where the family are currently staying. This is the second birthday in a row that the youngster has spent on the exclusive Caribbean island.

Prince George will celebrate his birthday while on holiday

George's birthday celebrations will be extra-special for his doting parents, who will be reassured that there will be no media intrusion. Mustique has a no-fly zone, allowing for the royal family to truly relax. Popular activities that they enjoy doing there include playing tennis, snorkelling and scuba diving. The picturesque beaches are also no doubt popular with George, Charlotte and Louis. It's expected that as with tradition, the Cambridges will release photos of George to mark his birthday. The pictures are normally taken by keen photographer Kate, who has captured many important milestones of her children on camera – from their birthdays to their first days at school and nursery.

The Cambridges are in Mustique over the summer holidays

Although George is normally a lot more reserved than his younger siblings during public events, in the past year the little boy has become more and more confident. Over the past twelve months, the royal has acted as a pageboy for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – and was seen singing God Save the Queen as he walked down the aisle with the rest of the bridal party. He also was also heard speaking in public in a video from the Cambridges' trip to Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden design in May. When asked by William what he would mark his mum's design out of ten, he replied: "Twenty out of ten."

When George returns to school after the long summer break, he will be starting Year Two at Thomas's Battersea. The young royal is in the same class as his cousin Maud Windsor, and in September he will be joined at school by Charlotte. The siblings are extremely close in age, and no doubt George will be keeping a watchful eye over his younger sister as she settles into her new school.

