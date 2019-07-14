Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy day out with their grandparents – all the details This was all going on while the Duchess of Cambridge was at Wimbledon…

While the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton were at Wimbledon yesterday afternoon, their parents took their two oldest grandchildren – Prince George and Princess Charlotte - out for a day at the fair. Michael and Carole Middleton took the duo to Englefield Summer Fete, close to their home in Bucklebury. An onlooker told People that they were having a wonderful time. While George and Charlotte were with their grandparents, Prince Louis was no doubt being looked after by his dad, Prince William. The entire family were seen out on Wednesday as Kate and the children made a surprise appearance to watch William and Prince Harry take part in a charity polo match.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George enjoyed a day out at the fair with their grandparents

During the family day out, photos were released showed George and Charlotte playing football and climbing into the boot of their car to search for picnic snacks. Kate, meanwhile, kept a watchful eye over Louis, who was running around the field. The little boy at one point was even captured blowing a kiss to the Duchess of Sussex and her baby son Archie, who were also present at the game.

MORE: Zara Tindall reveals secret singing talent during weekend away with Mike and Mia

It's an exciting time for George and Charlotte, who have now officially broken up for the summer holidays. The Cambridge family have been spending their time at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they go to for the majority of the school holidays. The family adore being in the outdoors, and the home has plenty of outside space, along with a no flyover zone, meaning that the children can enjoy playing around the grounds with maximum privacy.

READ: Kate Middleton is radiant in blue at men's Wimbledon finals

It's now the summer holidays for the Cambridge family

The summer holidays will be extra poignant for Charlotte, who is preparing to make the big move to primary school in September. The four-year-old will be joining her big brother at Thomas's Battersea, which is close to the family's London home in Kensington Palace. Kate recently opened up about Charlotte's thoughts on starting big school as she chatted to fellow parents during a walkabout in the Lake District last month. Kate told mum Helen Jones, who had taken her four-year-old daughter Eva along for the day, that Charlotte was very excited to start. "She said Charlotte was looking forward to school. She was very friendly," Helen revealed.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.