Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall officially start their summer holiday this week Time for a break!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will officially start their summer holiday this week. The royal couple took part in their final joint engagement on Wednesday, with the pair making their annual visit to the Sandringham Flower Show. Although plans of their vacation remain private, it is believed that Charles and Camilla are due to travel to Scotland to spend the summer months with his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip. Charles, 70, still has one more solo engagement in Scotland on Saturday.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will officially start their summer this week

They tend to reside at Birkhall, an 18th-century property that sits on the Queen's Balmoral estate. The home on Royal Deeside was previously owned by the Queen Mother but Charles inherited it when she passed away in 2002. The late royal referred to it as a 'little big house'. Charles and Camilla also spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt have fond memories of the home. However, Prince Charles and Camilla have previously been spotted holidaying in Corfu's Kerasia region.

GALLERY: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royal family

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

As well as their Scottish estate, Prince Charles and Camilla divide their time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and their official London residence, Clarence House. The latter typically opens to the public while Charles and Camilla go away for their summer holidays, but this year, royal guests won't be able to as important renovation work is being carried out at the residence.

RELATED: Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's Scottish residence Balmoral Castle

During their Scottish break, the royals spend a lot of time with the Queen and Prince Philip, who stay at Balmoral Castle. Over the course of the summer, the monarch and her husband will receive various visitors including their family members. Elsewhere, Charles' eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate are currently on a two-week holiday in Mustique in the Caribbean. The young royal couple also usually spend a few days in Balmoral with their children.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.