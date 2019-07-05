Prince Charles and Camilla release stunning new portraits to celebrate 2 special events It has been 50 years since Charles became the Prince of Wales

Prince Charles has released a new portrait to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales. The 70-year-old, who has spent the past few days travelling around Wales with the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a photo of himself and Camilla at their Welsh home in honour of Wales Week 2019.

The portrait shows Charles standing in the dining room of Llwynywermod, with a hand-carved set of the Prince of Wales's feathers mounted on the wall in the background. It was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson during the couple’s week-long visit to Wales.

Meanwhile, the pair appear in good spirits as they stand outside the front door of their house, located in Llandovery near the Brecon Beacons, for a second portrait. While Prince Charles looks smart in a navy pinstripe suit and patterned tie, the Duchess wears a cornflower blue dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a V-neckline.

Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to the end of Wales Week - an annual event where they spend time travelling around the country visiting charities, businesses, cities and individuals. The couple will have undertaken over 20 engagements across the country, including visiting Swansea’s Victoria Park and hosting a musical event at their official residence.

However, he will not be returning to Caenarfon Castle, the scene of his historic investiture, which was televised and watched by an audience of 19 million people in the UK alone. The ceremony took place on 1 July 1969 when Charles was just 20, and came 11 years after the Queen gave her eldest son the title of the Prince of Wales when he was just nine.

