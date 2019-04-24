Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall send lovely note to fans after 14th wedding anniversary The royal couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on 8 April

Following their 14th wedding anniversary on 8 April, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall made sure their well-wishers received a lovely thank you card from Clarence House. In a post shared on royal blog Crown Replies, Claudia Spens - who is head of the Correspondence Section at Clarence House - wrote: "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have asked me to thank you for your recent letters and message which you so kindly on the occasion of their 14th wedding anniversary."

Prince Charles and Camilla sent this note

The letter was also accompanied by a picture of the royal couple. "Their Royal Highnesses are grateful to you for taking the trouble to write as you did, they were touched by your kind words of support," the note continued. "The Prince of Wales was particularly touched by your kind message of congratulations which you sent on the 50th Anniversary of his Investiture. It was really most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. I have enclosed a picture of His Royal Highness and The Duchess of Cornwall that I hope you will like to have." The letter concluded: "This letter comes with The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness's warmest thanks and very best wishes. Yours sincerely, Claudia Spens."

On their actual anniversary earlier this month, Prince Charles and Camilla released a stunning photograph. The black-and-white portrait was taken by Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski for Vanity Fair magazine. "Thank you for your warm wishes on the occasion of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's wedding anniversary," the note read. Charles and Camilla became engaged on 10 February 2005. They married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Castle in April 2005.

