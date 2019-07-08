Why Prince Charles always wears the same flower to his grandchildren's christenings This is lovely!

Prince Charles looked every inch the proud grandfather as he attended baby Archie's christening on Saturday. An official photo released by the palace showed the future King posing in between his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Charles looked smart in a navy suit, adding a pop of colour to his outfit with a pink Dianthus Devon Wizard.

HELLO! has noticed that Charles has worn the bright flower at his other grandchildren's christenings – Princess Charlotte's in July 2015 and Prince Louis' in July 2018. The flower grows in Charles' country home, Highgrove House, and the royal often likes to wear it in his buttonhole. Charles particularly likes scented plants and flowers which is why this one, which has a mildly clove-like fragrance, was a particularly fitting choice.

Charles wore the pink Dianthus Devon Wizard in his buttonhole

Given that Charlotte, Louis and Archie's christenings all took place in July, it's also likely that the Dianthus Devon Wizard is a seasonal favourite of his. Charles notably didn't wear it to Prince George's christening in October 2013.

MORE: Buckingham Palace makes royal error in announcing Archie's christening

Lavender Green Flowers, the florists behind the Countess of Wessex and Pippa Middleton's weddings, also told HELLO!: "Dianthus is believed to have derived from the Greek words 'dios' meaning God and 'anthos' meaning flower – translating as God's or Divine Flower. Although there is lots of speculation about what these symbolise, a significant one is that they are believed to be the flower for maternal and undying love."

Charles donned the same flower to Charlotte's christening in 2015

MORE: Vogue Williams wows in white bridesmaid dress at best friend's wedding

On Saturday, the royal family celebrated baby Archie's christening at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle. Alongside Harry, Meghan, Charles and Camilla were Prince William and Kate who featured in the official portrait taken at the Green Drawing Room. Princess Diana's two sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were also in attendance. Around 25 guests were in attendance at the private service, including Archie's godparents, whose identities have not been revealed by the palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.