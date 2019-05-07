Prince Charles on meeting Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby The future King was visiting Berlin with his wife Camilla

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla touched down in Berlin just one day after the arrival of the British royal family's new baby. And while the couple are spending four days in Germany to celebrate ties between the two countries, the conversation soon turned to Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn son.

The pair were greeted by Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Federal Chancellery and congratulated on the birth of Charles' fourth grandchild. "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," the Prince said in a statement from Berlin. The trio, all in high spirits, posed for photos before walking in for their private meeting. One well-wisher called out: "Congratulations, grandfather."

Prince Charles and Camilla say they are "delighted" by the news

The couple were treated to a few adorable baby gifts to take back home. Before holding a private meeting, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Charles with a teddy bear wearing blue clothes, saying: "First of all, let me congratulate you." The Duchess, on the other hand, was given a onesie with German art on it as well as a balloon with the words "It's a boy".

On receiving the gift for the new royal baby, Camilla said: "As soon as we return I will deliver it to them, direct from Germany. I'm sure they will be thrilled."

Charles and Camilla touched down in Berlin on Tuesday

Harry and Meghan's baby boy was born at 5:26am on Monday morning. Contrary to previous reports of a planned home birth, it's believed that the Duchess, 37, delivered her son in a London hospital. The palace said they are keeping the details private for now, although the exact location of the baby's birth will be revealed on the certificate.

The official announcement noted how happy the royal family is, reading: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

The Prince was given a sweet toy for the baby

The Sussexes' baby announcement sweetly made reference to Diana's siblings, showing just how close Harry is to his mother's side of the family. Lady Jane Fellowes even gave a reading at Harry and Meghan's wedding last year.

On Monday afternoon, the Duke gave a brief interview – his first as a dad – telling press: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth, it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

Camilla was also presented with gifts and a ballooon

