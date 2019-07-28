Sarah Ferguson reveals the truth about Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumours - watch the video That clears up any confusion!

Sarah Ferguson was fantastically candid at a gathering at American businessman Ernie Boch Jr's house this weekend where she revealed that despite rumours to the contrary, her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie is not pregnant. Eugenie, who married husband Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor last October, is close to both mother Sarah and her father, Prince Andrew, but is apparently not yet starting a family of her own.

Sarah was captured on video by a guest at the event, as she made a fantastic toast to host Ernie Boch's philanthropic work during the event. The clip starts with the former Duchess of York, who is wearing a green dress with a ruffle detail on the skirt, talking about Princess Eugenie overcoming scoliosis, for which she had surgery as a child, and marrying Jack last year. "Jack sells tequila for Casamigos which we love," she says, referring to the company George Clooney co-founded with his Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber. "It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it," she joked. Then she directly addressed the pregnancy rumours about her 29-year-old daughter, saying: "What else can I tell you? No, she's not pregnant!"

She went on to explain: "I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought I'd fill it in." Speculation has been rife that Eugenie and Jack may be ready to start a family, following the excitement of their wedding last year. The Princess sent her fans into a frenzy after a photo of her from day one of Royal Ascot surfaced of her chatting to her cousins Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The photos showed Zara rushing to give Eugenie a hug and a kiss on the cheek, as if in celebration. Excited fans went as far as to guess that Eugenie, 29, may be expecting. "Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!" one Twitter user wrote, while another asked: "Maybe baby??? Oh I hope Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!!" Another stated: "I think Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!" But while the couple may not yet be expecting the pitter patter of tiny feet, they are clearly enjoying life together as husband and wife. And on top of setting the record straight about her daughter's private life, she was equally candid about her own, and her living arrangements with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

She went on to explain: "I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought I'd fill it in," before talking about living with her ex-husband. "Yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome prince, who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know, there you go," she said, to whoops from the crowd.

"Antonia is still laughing," Sarah went on, pointing to one of her aides off-screen. "She's been with me for ten years and still laughs at my jokes, it's pretty good." Sadly, the video cuts off before she can continue her tribute to Prince Andrew, but she can be heard saying, "But I think the greatest testament to Andy is that…"

