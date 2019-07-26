Princess Eugenie reveals fun way to keep cool in the heatwave Good tip!

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share a cute childhood throwback post on Friday. Amid this summer heatwave in the UK, the royal revealed her unique way of keeping cool - and it's down to ice-cream! "Stay cool and eat ice cream! #flashbackfriday," she told her followers. One of the pictures sees a young Eugenie rocking oversized sunglasses, while the other snap shows her tucking into some ice-cream whilst sat in her buggy.

Her royal following rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Toooooo much cuteness." Another stated: "Oh my!! Love these! Never could imagine a princess' official account could really bring so many smiles to my face." A third post read: "Beautiful little princess who is now a great contributor to the work of our royal family." Another fan remarked: "You don't change!!! The same cute face."

The lovely post comes two days after Eugenie celebrated her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding anniversary. The 29-year-old shared two throwback pictures from their wedding day, which took place on 23 July 1986. "Who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary," she said in the caption. Although the post comes a day late, Eugenie explained: "I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together."

Prince Andrew and Sarah, who are also parents to Princess Beatrice, first met as childhood playmates and later became reacquainted at a Royal Ascot party. Despite their divorce in 1996, the former couple have remained great friends, and even live together in the Royal Lodge in Windsor. This year, they have attended more public events together, most recently to Royal Ascot and the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

