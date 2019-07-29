Meghan Markle shows off baby bump during Vogue shoot - see video The royal worked on the secret project for seven months

The Duchess of Sussex has kept busy since she gave birth to baby Archie in May, stepping out during her maternity leave to attend events including Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon. But it turns out the mum-of-one was also working tirelessly throughout her pregnancy, when she could have instead chosen to rest. In a sneak peek video of her latest project – guest editing the September issue of British Vogue - the then-pregnant Duchess looks radiant as she works alongside editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on the special edition.

The royal mum, who would have been around five months pregnant at the time, can be seen smiling with her baby bump in the never-seen-before clip uploaded to the @sussexroyal Instagram account on Monday. In a caption alongside the video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote: "A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue's September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us."

Meghan appears twice in the video, alongside the inspirational women who will appear in the September issue. In her first appearance, the Duchess stuns close-up, smiling as she works. In the second shot, the camera pans out to reveal her large baby bump, showing her happy glow as she links arms with editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. In a statement, Meghan said: "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today."

The September issue will include a candid conversation between Meghan and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, as well as features with 15 inspirational women, including New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actress Salma Hayek and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

