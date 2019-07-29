Meghan Markle's only demand during British Vogue shoot revealed The royal brought together 15 women for the Vogue cover

The Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans after she was named the guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue on Sunday evening. And despite all her efforts to pull the fabulous one-off piece together, Meghan only made one demand during the shoot - to include anyone's freckles in the photographs! The hands-on royal made sure photographer Peter Lindbergh followed the one important rule when it came to capturing the 15 women who feature in this collector's edition of British Vogue.

Photographer Peter Lindbergh was the man behind this cover of British Vogue

"My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" Peter told the publication whilst recalling the phone conversation he had with Meghan on the morning of the New York shoot. "Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles," he said. The front of the magazine has been divided into 16 boxes with each of the 15 cover stars photographed individually. The 16th spot on the cover is a mirror which aims to include the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change.

Meghan Markle landed an editing role at British Vogue for the September issue

It comes as no surprise Peter was picked to be the man behind the lens, since he was the photographer for Meghan during her 2016 Vanity Fair cover story, in which she spoke out about her romance with Prince Harry for the first time. The image itself clearly showed off her delicate freckles. Meanwhile, the former actress has always been open about her love of freckles and once revealed the advice she was given about loving her skin. "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photoshoot," she told Allure in 2017. "For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: 'A face without freckles is a night without stars.'"

The special edition of Vogue has been entitled Forces for Change and will feature a collection of changemakers who have gone on to break barriers. The magazine will include a candid conversation between Meghan and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, as well as an interview with Dr Jane Goodall – the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist - and Prince Harry. Meghan, who has been working on the project for the past seven months, said she hopes readers feel as inspired by the magazine as she does, with its cover featuring a mix of campaigning actors, models, a dancer, an author and a prime minister.

