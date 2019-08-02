This is how Meghan Markle will spend her 38th birthday this weekend It's an extra special birthday for the Duchess

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating an extra special birthday this weekend on 4 August – her first as a mum to Archie Harrison. Meghan, who gave birth in early May, will no doubt be spoilt rotten by her husband Prince Harry. The royals usually celebrate their birthdays in private and this year will be no different; the Sussexes are likely to spend Sunday at home in Frogmore Cottage with their baby son Archie and a handful of close friends or family members, or they may choose to celebrate in their local area.

Harry may have planned a special surprise for his wife of one year, even if they do celebrate in the privacy of their home. When they were dating back in 2017, the romantic Prince whisked Meghan to Botswana for her 36th birthday where they camped under the stars and enjoyed a dreamy getaway. Last year, the couple were incidentally attending their friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding on Meghan's 37th birthday.

Meghan will celebrate her first birthday as a mum

While the Sussexes will mark the day in private, fans can expect to see a photo posted to their official Instagram account. The royals traditionally thank their followers for any well wishes by sharing a photo of the celebrant online. And despite Harry buying her a physical gift, Meghan is known to prefer non-materialistic presents.

The former actress opened up about how she celebrates her birthday on her now-defunct blog The Tig, writing: "My mum has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year. Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead." Meghan added that all she wished for was "more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration". She concluded: "Always more inspiration."

