The touching special gift Duchess Meghan sent to her British Vogue contributors So thoughtful!

The Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone when she was named as the guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue. The special edition, entitled Forces for Change, features a collection of changemakers who have gone on to break barriers – and one of those contributors featured in the issue has received a very special, personalised thank you gift from Meghan herself.

The team at Luminary Bakery – who help vulnerable women – received a leather-bound black notebook, which had the theme of Meghan's Vogue edition, "Forces For Change" written on the front and a note written in Meghan’s beautiful calligraphy. The thank you card read: "When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of British Vogue, including Luminary Bakery was a non-negotiable. The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there- you all embody what it means to be 'forces for change'. Thank you for being a part of this special project."

How thoughtful

Meghan's guest-edited issue of Vogue also includes a candid conversation between herself and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, as well as an interview with Dr Jane Goodall – the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist – and Prince Harry. The cover of the magazine includes 15 inspirational women, including mental health campaigner Adowoa Aboah, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actress Salma Hayek and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The cover of Meghan's guest-edited Vogue

Of the issue, Meghan said in a statement: "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today. Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

