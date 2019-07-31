Meghan Markle shares the sweetest previously unseen photo from her pregnancy Such a lovely pic!

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbattten-Windsor, in May. But Meghan didn't let the fact that she was expecting a royal baby hold her back from pursuing important projects, as the latest post to the official Instagram account she and her husband share proves.

On Wednesday, the royal couple posted a series of photos of Meghan meeting employees of Smart Works, a non-profit organisation that she has been working with since before Archie was born. She can be seen wearing maternity clothes and lightly touching her stomach in several of the pictures, while in one side view shot, her pregnancy appears to be well-advanced, yet stylishly covered in a monochrome dress. Her efforts with Smart Works should help extend that sense of style to others, as the caption for the photos explained.

It said: "Spotlight on: Smart Works. We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non-profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready."

The post went on to explain the problem she identified: "Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview."

The post then explained how Meghan is helping the charity, saying: "As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel [100 emoji] as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market."

The brands involved are John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, Jigsaw, and Meghan's close friend and designer Misha Nonoo, who Meghan also praises in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited. Her followers loved both the photos and the news, commenting: "This is profoundly one of the best ideas they have come up with!" "Look at her, she was pregnant and STILL working. A true American princess," and "The Duchess is wonderful!" while another simply added, "So cute."

