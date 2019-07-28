Sarah Ferguson opens up about living with 'my handsome prince' Prince Andrew - see video It was a candid speech...

Sarah Ferguson has never been known for being shy and retiring, and she was neither at an event this weekend at the home of American businessman Ernie Boch Jr. As could be seen from a short clip on Instagram, she gave a toast to the man himself where she also took the time to comment on rumours about what's happening in her life and the lives of her family members.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals the truth about Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumours - watch the video

Toward the end of the short clip, Sarah opened up about her living arrangements, which involve her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. She was effusive about the royal, telling the assembled guests and media: "Yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome prince, who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know, there you go."

Sarah's entertaining speech was at an event at the home of businessman Ernie Boch Jr.

Whoops of agreement could be heard from the crowd while Sarah pointed out that one of her aides couldn't help chuckling. "Antonia is still laughing," she said. "She's been with me for ten years and still laughs at my jokes, it's pretty good."

Sarah and Andrew married in 1986 and divorced in 1996 but have remained close for years, going on holidays together with their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, throughout the girls' childhood. Sarah also took the chance to set the record straight about rumours that her youngest daughter Eugenie is expecting.

Sarah, Andrew, and their children enjoyed Royal Ascot together earlier this year

"What else can I tell you? No, she's not pregnant," she said, going on to add: "I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought I'd fill it in." Royal watchers were excited after seeing Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall kiss her on the cheek, speculating that it was a celebratory gesture, but having only married last October, the young couple is clearly in no rush to start a family.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie reveals fun way to keep cool in the heatwave

In her off-the-cuff remarks, Sarah also praised her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, who sells Casamigos tequila, made by the company George Clooney and Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber founded. "It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it," she joked.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.