Prince Andrew continues to holiday in Balmoral while Sarah Ferguson returns to London The royals enjoyed a weekend together in Scotland

Prince Andrew is enjoying time out at Balmoral with his mother the Queen. But while his former wife Sarah Ferguson joined the party for a weekend in the Scottish Highlands, she has now returned to London. She was spotted boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen airport on Sunday, leaving her daughter Princess Beatrice to keep her father company.

Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew attended church with the Queen on Sunday

In fact, company is not something anyone is likely to lack at Balmoral over the summer! The Queen's Scottish residence plays host to most members of the royal family at some point over the summer break, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also currently enjoying some peace and quiet at Birkhall, their 18th century property on the Balmoral estate.

It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax. Her granddaughter Eugenie opened up the family's special times in Scotland during a rare interview where she revealed just how special Balmoral is to her grandmother.

"Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie said during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also attended church

The 93-year-old goes to church every Sunday in Crathie during her stay in Balmoral, and was photographed in a car this weekend, sitting beside her son Prince Andrew, with her granddaughter Princess Beatrice also in the vehicle. It is understood that Prince Philip is also now in residence at Balmoral and Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their baby son Archie are also expected to fly north this month to spend some time with the Queen.

