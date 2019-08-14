Prince Harry's August bank holiday plans revealed He'll be having a ball!

Sports fans and royal watchers alike should look out for Prince Harry over the August bank holiday weekend. He's set to make an appearance in support of a cause he's passionate about – rugby! On Wednesday, the league announced that the Duke of Sussex will be their guest at Wembley on Saturday 24 August for the 118th Challenge Cup Final. The match is between rivals St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

The prince met players at the Invictus UK trials in Sheffield last month

Simon Johnson, The Interim Chair of the Rugby Football League, confirmed: "The Rugby League Challenge Cup Final is established as a special and historic day in the British sporting calendar. It was first contested in 1897, and first staged at Wembley Stadium in 1929 - and we are delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will be attending in his role as Patron of the Rugby Football League. We hope His Royal Highness will enjoy seeing the two current best teams in front of a passionate and colourful crowd at Rugby League’s showpiece event.”

Previously vice-patron, His Royal Highness took over as patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, succeeding the Queen, who had been patron since 1952. It should be a hard-fought match as both teams have a lot to prove. Warrington lost in the final last year, while St Helens haven't been to Wembley since 2008.

Prince Harry is a regular fixture at rugby games and enjoys playing the sport himself, excelling at it during his schooldays and even fitting in a quick impromptu game when he went to Antarctica. In 2017, he visited Twickenham stadium to watch the England rugby team train for a Six Nations match, meeting the team and their coach afterward.

He also met aspiring young rugby players who were part of the Coach Core programme, which uses rugby to help transform the fortunes of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

