Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay touching tribute to Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to the late Princess Diana this weekend, after sharing one of their favourite quotes from her about kindness. Taking to Instagram, the royal couple posted an image that read: "Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you." In the caption, they wrote: "Words have the power to inspire, which is why we're happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana

Royal fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Harry is definitely Diana's son," while another wrote: "Diana has the best quotes. We will forever miss her." A third added: "She was an amazing person. It is wonderful to see her legacy carried forward." Prince Harry often talks about his close relationship with his late mum, and the devastating impact her death had on his life. In an interview with Good Morning America in 2016, the royal spoke about his charity work and his determination to ensure that her legacy is never forgotten. He said: "We will do everything we can to make sure she's never forgotten and carry on all of the special gifts, as such, that she portrayed while she was alive. I hope that my mother's talents are shown in a lot of the work that I do." He added: "I hope she's looking down with tears in her eyes being incredibly proud of what we've established."

Prince Harry often talks about wanting to make Princess Diana proud

Harry has also made sure to pay tribute to Diana during special moments in his life. When he announced his engagement to Meghan in November 2017, his late mother was very much present. For the first photocall the couple chose to meet the press in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where a white garden had been planted earlier this year to commemorate Princess Diana 20 years after her death. Meghan's ring, designed by the Prince, also paid tribute to Meghan's late mother-in-law to be. Two stones from Diana's private jewellery collection are included in the now-iconic ring. "It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news," Harry said in a BBC interview. "But with the ring and everything that's going on, I'm sure she is with us, jumping up and down somewhere else."

