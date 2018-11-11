This popular Strictly star was at the rugby with Prince Harry And it was a very poignant game

On Saturday, Prince Harry visited Twickenham Stadium to take part in a special Armistice ceremony that took place on the grounds ahead of Remembrance Day. Ahead of the game, Harry went onto the pitch to lay down a wreath of red poppies to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, while a minute's silence was also observed. And amongst the rugby fans in the crowds were former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole. The New Zealand-born dancer took to Instagram Stories to share a photo from his seat of the game, and another of him in the crowds of the packed stadium.

Prince Harry went to lay down the wreath on the stadium

Harry is a huge rugby fan and is patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU). The Duke was given the patronage by the Queen – who was patron from 1952 to 2016. At the time, RFU president Peter Baines, said: "We welcome Prince Harry as our new Patron. He has been vice-patron for a number of years already and a regular at England Tests at Twickenham." While at the game on Saturday, Harry also met with descendants of two England captains who died in the war. These were nine-year-old Jack Davis, the great-great grandson of Lancelot Slocock, who captained England against Scotland in 1908, and 10-year-old Max Garnett, whose father, James, is the great nephew of Ronnie Poulton. James later said that Harry had been "very interested" in hearing about their relatives.

Strictly star Brendan Cole was at the game on Saturday

It was a busy day for Harry, who went on from Twickenham to central London that evening, where he joined his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and the rest of the royal family to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. This was the first time that Harry and Meghan attended the annual event as a married couple.

