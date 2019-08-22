Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a heartwarming message with their fans Hear, hear!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a series of inspiring messages with their 9.3 million followers, and aside from being poignant and positive, it looks like they taste good too! In a picture, shared earlier on Thursday, six scrumptious looking cupcakes from Luminary Bakery sit on a piece of white cardboard, and each is emblazoned with a message that encourages personal balance.

In order of appearance, the cupcakes say: "You are beautiful", "You are strong", "You are worthy", "You are loved", "You are enough", "You are yourself", "You matter", "Be kind to your mind" and "Stay strong".

The cupcakes looked beautiful

Beneath the image, Meghan gushed about the bakery, writing: "What they’ve created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional - it’s a space for baking, healing and rebuilding. When I visited the women earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women - which in many ways makes complete sense - feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking. Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance. So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake."

Luminary Bakery makes stunning cakes

Royal fans were quick to praise Meghan and Harry for spreading such an important message, and one replied: "Your Royal Highness. This is so fantastic and I would like to say I hugely admire what you have done and are doing since becoming a member of the Royal Family." Another added: "Meghan if you’re reading this I just wanted to say that you are the most inspirational and amazing person in this whole wide world."

This isn't the first time the Duchess has spoken about Luminary Bakery and its important mission; she featured the bakery in her guest-edited edition of Vogue and was even sent a beautiful birthday cake from the east London-based cake house on her birthday.

