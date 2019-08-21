Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nanny spotted in public for first time Her identity is yet to be revealed

It was always known that Prince Harry and Meghan had hired someone to help look after their three-month-old son Archie, but the nanny in question was only spotted for the first time last week. Photos obtained by the Sun show the royal staffer boarding Harry and Meghan's private jet in Nice at the end of the Sussexes' holiday in France.

Her identity is yet to be revealed, but she is said to be the third nanny hired since Archie's birth in May. The first nanny was reportedly let go, while the second only worked nights. This third nanny helps out with the newborn, but does not live at the Sussex family home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. She is expected to join the royals on their upcoming tour of Africa this autumn.

Baby Archie spotted at the polo earlier this summer

The new hiring comes shortly after Harry and Meghan also employed a housekeeper for Frogmore Cottage and a new private secretary, Fiona Mcilwham. The high-flying diplomat, who describes herself as a "wannabe supermum" on Twitter, is set to take over Samantha Cohen, who was acting as a private secretary on a temporary basis.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Fiona won over palace officials and the couple themselves, who had hoped to hire a joint private secretary from within the royal household roster. But Fiona, 45, has quite the résumé, becoming one of the youngest ambassadors for Britain when she was posted to Albania aged 35. She also previously worked as Director for Western Balkans and Enlargement at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.

Meghan sweetly kisses her newborn son

Harry and Meghan's decision to hire a royal nanny should come as no surprise. Nannies have been an integral part of the royal family's home life for decades. When Prince George was eight months old, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to take on the Norland-trained Spaniard, Maria Turrion Borrallo. Maria also helps look after Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

When Princes William and Harry were growing up, they had several nannies look after them through the years, including their beloved Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. Royal watchers have also speculated that Tiggy may be one of Archie's godmothers after she was spotted attending the baby's private christening in July.

