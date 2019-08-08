Meghan Markle received a surprise birthday cake - EXCLUSIVE We’re feeling peckish…

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her second birthday as a royal on 4 August and reportedly opted for a quiet day at home in Frogmore Cottage over a lavish bash to ring in her 38th year. Husband Harry marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife, writing: “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H.” Swoon.

Meghan might have opted for a low-key affair, but her stunning birthday cake certainly packed a punch. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Her Royal Highness’s cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery in east London, the very same bakery that the Duchess praised in her recent guest-edited issue of Vogue - and she even wrote the Stoke Newington-based bakehouse a gorgeous note thanking them for the work they do.

Could this be similar to the cake made for Meghan?

A snippet of it read: "The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there, you all embody what it means to be 'forces for change'. Thank you for being part of this special project."

The bakery's cakes are out of this world

The east London bakery is a trailblazing venture that not only serves up some of the best cakes in the capital, but is also on a mission to empower some of London’s most vulnerable women by lifting them out of poverty and violence. The social enterprise gets disadvantaged women in London back on their feet, offering them employment opportunities and invaluable culinary skills – all in the name of damn good cakes.

Known for its intricately crafted cakes that better resemble a work of art than a tasty treat, the bakery’s Instagram feed puts even Marie Antoinette’s notoriously extravagant sweet tooth to shame. Luminary Bakery also caters to weddings and parties and there's a gorgeous café onsite that’s the epitome of chic. Serving up the likes of vegan peanut butter cookies, salted caramel brownies and fresh bread, it’s well worth the trip east – and be sure to try the toasties!

