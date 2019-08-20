Charles Spencer has unveiled a stunning portrait of his wife Karen and it's beautiful Love the dress, Karen!

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has shared a spectacular portrait of his wife Karen Spencer, based on a photograph of her at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding, and it's absolutely stunning! Painted by artist Fabian Perez, the portrait was unveiled earlier on Tuesday at Althorp House, the family home where Diana and her siblings grew up.

Charles took to Twitter to gush about the painting, writing: "Standing beside the glorious portrait of my wife Karen - @KarenSpencerWC1 – by the artist Fabian Perez, after its unveiling today at @AlthorpHouse. Fabian chose the photographs he worked from for this piece. He's captured her beauty, poise and strength with aplomb."

Charles was thrilled with the portrait

His followers were quick to echo his praise, tweeting things like: "A wonderful portrait of a lovely lady!" and "At first glance I thought she was actually standing next to you! What a brilliant piece of art. A true treasure."

Karen herself became a countess after marrying Charles back in 2011 and since then has used her voice to raise awareness of vulnerable children through her non-profit Whole Child International, of which she is the founder and CEO.

Karen in her beautiful gown

Karen was undeniably one of the best-dressed attendees at Meghan and Harry's wedding, and her electric purple dress is worthy of a portrait of its very own!

The Spencers have called the estate of Althorp House home for over 500 years, and aside from being Diana's childhood home, it's also her resting place. Diana and Charles must have made many fond memories during their time there, where they grew up alongside fellow siblings Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellows. Charles is currently in charge of the estate, but has confirmed that he'll be leaving it to his son Viscount Louis Spencer. We're not jealous at all…

