Prince Harry left devastated over friend's tragic death The pair trained together back in 2013

The Duke of Sussex is said to have been left devastated after the death of his South Pole charity trek friend, Jules Roberts, at the age of 37.

The father-of-one sent a private note to the funeral of Jules, who the Prince met back in 2013 when he trained him ahead of his gruelling trek to the South Pole in aid of Forces charity Walking with the Wounded, The Mirror reports. Meghan Markle's husband also sent flowers to his wife Francesca and their two-year-old daughter.

Jules was found dead earlier this month, on 5 August, and was later cremated in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

Prince Harry with Jules back in 2015

Harry trekked to the South Pole in December 2013 after being trained by Jules. In order to prepare for the tough expedition, the royal had to take part in several gruelling tasks, including a 24-hour training exercise.

The Prince, who was 28 years old at the time, joined the team, known as Team Glenfiddich, inside special environmental test chambers which simulated the extreme conditions they would face in Antarctica. Harry and his teammates, who all had either physical or cognitive injuries sustained in the line of duty, covered more than 200 miles in total between November and December. They faced treks of around 10 miles per day through temperatures as low as -45°C and battling 50mph winds while pulling heavy sledges.

The royal pictured during his expedition

The sad news would have reached Harry whilst preparing to head to Ibiza to mark Meghan’s 38th birthday. The duo, together with their three-month-old son, jetted to the Spanish island on 6 August, two days after the Duchess' big day, and returned home on 12 August.