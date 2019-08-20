Prince Harry jokes he has been wearing 'budgie smugglers' in personal letter The new dad wrote a cheeky note to Australian sports star Dylan Alcott

Prince Harry found a VERY novel way to beat the British heatwave this summer. The 34-year-old royal joked he had been wearing his 'budgie smugglers' – a slang term for speedos – in a recent letter to Australian wheelchair Paralympian Dylan Alcott. Dylan shared a photo of his letter from Harry on Twitter, writing: "Pen pals with the Duke of Sussex himself – Prince Harry… What an absolute legend…" Harry became friends with Dylan after they met at Harry's Invictus Games in Sydney. During a joint interview, the duo were presented with a pair of Invictus-inspired speedos – and it seems Harry is a fan!

Pen pals with the Duke of Sussex himself - Prince Harry.. What an absolute legend ... Also very impressed he watches the @TVWEEKmag logies..! @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/I328TqnMaX — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 19, 2019

Dylan Alcott shared a photo of his letter from Prince Harry on Twitter

Writing to Dylan to congratulate him on both his victory in the Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles final and his award win at the Logies, Harry said: "Dear Dylan, I wanted to pass on my congratulations for your recent win at Wimbledon and your most popular new talent award! Thank you for the special contribution that you made to sharing the stories of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women on the Invictus Games Today show.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private jet was provided by Elton John to protect them - details

"Your achievements are extraordinary, and the impact you have had in raising awareness and changing perceptions of disability is really inspiring. I wish you the very best of luck for the future, on-air and on-court! All the best, Harry. PS – I'm wondering if you wore your Invictus Games budgie smugglers on the big night to accept it? Mine have come in handy in this recent UK heatwave!"

Dylan pictured following his win at Wimbledon

Speedos aren't the only Invictus-themed items of clothing that have been presented to the Prince. He was gifted a bespoke 'Daddy' jacket and a special Invictus babygro during a visit to the Netherlands in May – just days after the arrival of his son Archie, his first child with Meghan Markle - to begin the official countdown to the 2020 Games, which will take place in the Hague from 9-16 May.

MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments – see photos