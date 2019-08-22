Why Prince Harry and Meghan won't join the royal family at Balmoral this weekend Prince William and Kate have just arrived in Scotland with the kids

Following the sighting of the Cambridge family at Aberdeen airport on Thursday morning, some fans may be wondering whether a reunion between the Cambridges and Sussexes is on the cards for the upcoming bank holiday weekend. But alas, Prince Harry and Meghan will not be joining the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate and the rest of the royal family in Scotland, because Harry already has a prior engagement in London.

The new dad will attend the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Harry, who is a big fan of rugby and has played since his school days, will be a guest of honour at the St Helens and Warrington Wolves match.

Earlier this month, Simon Johnson, the Interim Chair of the Rugby Football League, confirmed: "The Rugby League Challenge Cup Final is established as a special and historic day in the British sporting calendar. It was first contested in 1897, and first staged at Wembley Stadium in 1929 - and we are delighted and honoured that the Duke of Sussex will be attending in his role as Patron of the Rugby Football League. We hope His Royal Highness will enjoy seeing the two current best teams in front of a passionate and colourful crowd at Rugby League's showpiece event."

Previously vice-patron, Harry, 34, took over as patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, succeeding the Queen, who had been patron since 1952.

While the Sussexes will remain in England, Prince William and Kate are expected to spend the whole bank holiday weekend with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral. The couple were spotted touching down at Aberdeen airport on Thursday with their three children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in tow. Royal nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo was also pictured.

The royals visit Scotland every year and take it in turns to stay with Her Majesty. So far this summer, fans have caught a glimpse of Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie and the couple's two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, as they made their way to Sunday church. Kate is likely to attend the traditional Sunday service this weekend with her grandmother-in-law, as she has done in previous years.

