Duchess Meghan 'celebrated 38th birthday in Ibiza with Prince Harry and baby Archie' - details Ibiza is said to hold a special place for Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly jetted off to Ibiza, Spain, to celebrate her 38th birthday with husband the Duke of Sussex and little baby Archie Harrison – which would mark the three-month-old's first holiday abroad. Meghan is reported to have left the UK with Harry and Archie in tow on 6 August, two days after her 4 August birthday, and returned home on 12 August.

According to various Spanish media outlets, the trio are reported to have flown into the country on a private jet and stayed in a secluded villa away from prying eyes for their six-day trip. The family are also believed to have travelled with their own security team and hired five local escorts who know the area.

The family reportedly enjoyed a trip to Ibiza

READ: Prince Harry shares never-before-seen photo of Meghan Markle from Africa trip

Meghan is a huge fan of Ibiza and has travelled there before. The former actress visited the island in 2016 with friends including fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who is reported to be the one who introduced Meghan and Harry. The Duke has also visited one of the Balearic Islands, travelling to Mallorca in 1986 with his mother, the late Princess Diana, and brother Prince William. The three stayed as guests of the Spanish royal family at the time.

Meghan with her friends in Ibiza (via mishanonoo on instagram) pic.twitter.com/ojeL8pLVbH — Meghan Markle Daily (@meghanmdaily) August 10, 2016

Meghan has visited the island with close friend Misha Nonoo

MORE: Prince Harry's August bank holiday plans revealed

Little Archie's next big holiday will be when he accompanies his parents on their official visit to South Africa this autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Archie is expected to make a couple of official appearances. Taking to their Instagram in June, the royals wrote: "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when approached by HELLO!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.