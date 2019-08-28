Princess Charlotte starts school next week - take a look at her surprising schedule The young royal will join Reception on 5 September

Princess Charlotte is set to follow in her older brother Prince George's footsteps by attending the same £18,915-a-year school on 5 September. The four-year-old will become a Reception pupil at Thomas's Battersea. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at everything the young royal will learn this coming academic year. The private school, which is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, is for both boys and girls between the ages of four and 13.

Princess Charlotte will join brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea

The first day will no doubt be a little scary for Charlotte since she will be meeting a new teacher and settling into a new classroom. In her reception year, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet. She will move through a variety of handwriting stages, which includes drawing, writing scribbles and random letters. The royal and her classmates will also play and explore as well as making "choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy," according to the school's official website.

READ: Everything you need to know about Thomas's Battersea

As well as taking indoor lessons, Charlotte will also be given an outdoor education by going off-site on a 'Woodland Adventure' as part of Thomas's Outdoor Education Programme. The website reads: "The sessions will also be dedicated to the appreciation of nature and the abundant life lessons that can be learnt by working collaboratively or independently in a known outdoor environment."

A view of Thomas's Battersea

On the school's official website, Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, explains: "The emphasis in the Lower School is on enjoyment and this is embedded in our broad curriculum and our most important school rule of 'Be Kind'.

MORE: The subjects Prince George will study at Thomas's Battersea school

"Children quickly settle into the routines and expectations of the school where the atmosphere is noticeably happy, yet stimulating in nature. Our foremost aim is to ensure that every child feels safe, happy and confident at school. We help to create an environment in which children are eager to learn and to take an active part in own learning."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.