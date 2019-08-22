Prince William, Kate Middleton and the children touch down in Scotland for holiday with the Queen Royal nanny Maria was on hand to help the couple

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to the Caribbean island of Mustique earlier this summer, but on Thursday, the royals were pictured touching down in a location much closer to home – Scotland. William, Kate, their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo were all spotted disembarking the 8:45am FlyBe flight from Norwich to Aberdeen.

It's thought the Cambridges were staying at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is an hour's drive away from Norwich airport. Video footage obtained by the MailOnline shows William walking away from the plane with his elder children George and Charlotte, carrying their backpacks. Kate, who looked stylish in a thin jumper and long skirt, carried baby Louis in her arms while Maria walked alongside her carrying holdalls.

George and Charlotte, pictured previously, boarded a FlyBe flight

A passenger on the plane told MailOnline: "The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser. No one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realised that Kate's mother was sat a few rows in front of me."

The Cambridges will likely spend the bank holiday weekend with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle. Prince Charles and Camila are also enjoying their summer holiday close by at Birkhall estate. Members of the royal family all go up to Balmoral over the warmer months and so far this summer, fans have caught a glimpse of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Beatrice, among other royals.

Kate and the kids, pictured at the polo, are heading to Balmoral

Prince William and Kate have been visiting Balmoral since their university days. The parents-of-three have had some of their most romantic moments at the residence, staying at a cottage called Tam-na-Ghar during their breaks at St Andrews University. William also surprised his then-girlfriend in 2009, arranging a candle-lit in a remote log cabin on the banks of the River Dee.

