The tough and wonderful subjects Prince George will study at Thomas's Battersea school He's beginning Year 2

Prince George may be enjoying the end of his summer holiday, but he'll be back to school in no time. This year, the future King will be joined by his younger sister Princess Charlotte, four, who is starting Reception at Thomas's Battersea. As for George, he'll be in Year 2, where he'll be studying a range of core subjects, taking on more responsibility and of course, following the school's number one rule – be kind.

On the school's official website, Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, explains: "The emphasis in the Lower School is on enjoyment and this is embedded in our broad curriculum and our most important school rule of 'Be Kind'.

Prince George will start Year 2 in September

"Children quickly their settle into the routines and expectations of the school where the atmosphere is noticeably happy, yet stimulating in nature. Our foremost aim is to ensure that every child feels safe, happy and confident at school. We help to create an environment in which children are eager to learn and to take an active part in own learning."

The subjects that Prince George, six, and his fellow students will learn include Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE and Games. Many of these lessons are taught by specialist teachers and every half term, the children go off-site on a 'Woodland Adventure' as part of Thomas's Outdoor Education Programme.

A view of George's school, Thomas's Battersea

Schoolteacher Helen also noted: "By Year 2, the children become the Leaders of the Lower School. This increasing independence and maturity helps them to prepare for a smooth transition to the Middle School." George can expect even more homework in Year 2. He'll be given ten minutes of reading each night and will learn different spellings each week. On occasion, the royal can also expect 20 minutes of additional homework, whether that's learning times tables or completing a short written activity.

There is also a strong emphasis on physical education, which George will have learnt from Reception and Year 1. The aim is for pupils to develop basic movements such as running, jumping, throwing and catching. They will participate in team and individual games, in order to learn simple tactics for attacking and defending. Swimming lessons are also important; the children will be taught a range of strokes, confidence building and water skills.

