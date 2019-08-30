A definitive guide to Kate Middleton's style They don't call it the 'Kate Effect' for nothing…

We all know the Duchess of Cambridge is a style star - whether she's off-duty with the kids, at a royal engagement with husband Prince William, or on a girl's day with her sister Pippa and her mum Carole, she always looks chic. Watch below as HELLO!'s Head of Lifestyle, Leanne Bayley, delves into Kate's unique sense of style; from her iconic wedding dress to her favoured maternity brands and the Princess-like gowns she wears on red carpets. Leanne also shares details about Kate's style before she was royal, her growing confidence with bold designer pieces, and how she's the Queen of recycling.

Watch the video below about Kate Middleton's style...

